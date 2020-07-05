HTMLCOIN Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $5,754.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, C-Patex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00739869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031329 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.32 or 0.02039211 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017963 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00188540 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00152157 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,078.06 or 1.00432971 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

