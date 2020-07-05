HSBC Lowers National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Grid has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.41. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.0126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 113.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 27,494 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

