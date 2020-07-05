Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HMHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Shares of HMHC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 736,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,584. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.13. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 330,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 33.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 42,584 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

