HOQU Market Cap Reaches $299,356.97 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One HOQU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit. HOQU has a total market cap of $299,356.97 and $1.05 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.01694464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00170354 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00051760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00108575 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Cobinhood and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.