HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Receives $1.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPR. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:HPR opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 245.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. On average, research analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

