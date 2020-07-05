Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.
HIBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.
NASDAQ HIBB opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $379.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
