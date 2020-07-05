Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $379.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). Hibbett Sports had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.