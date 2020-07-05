HempCoin (THC) Trading Up 45.5% Over Last 7 Days

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $421,236.82 and $1,561.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031281 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,069.39 or 1.00417303 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001019 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000312 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00129140 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006611 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 257,386,437 coins and its circulating supply is 257,251,287 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

