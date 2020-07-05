Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit and HitBTC. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $186.46 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.39 or 0.01700459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00169779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001419 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00051890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000183 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,753,742,720 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

