Head-To-Head Review: AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of DSP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of AXT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of DSP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AXT and DSP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 1 2 0 2.67 DSP Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

AXT presently has a consensus target price of $5.95, suggesting a potential upside of 30.48%. DSP Group has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.53%. Given DSP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DSP Group is more favorable than AXT.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and DSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT -2.00% -0.88% -0.76% DSP Group -2.20% 3.22% 2.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AXT and DSP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $83.26 million 2.24 -$2.60 million ($0.07) -65.14 DSP Group $117.61 million 3.09 -$1.19 million $0.29 53.93

DSP Group has higher revenue and earnings than AXT. AXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AXT has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSP Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DSP Group beats AXT on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc. researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for applications in power amplifiers, direct broadcast television, transistors, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in 3-D sensing, data center communication, high brightness LEDs, lasers, near-infrared sensors, printer head lasers and LEDs, optical couplers, solar cells, and night vision goggles, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium (Ge) substrates for use in satellite solar cells, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, multi-junction solar cells for satellites, and infrared detectors. Further, it provides materials, including raw gallium, gallium alloys, InP poly-crystal, high purity gallium, arsenic, Ge, Ge dioxide, pyrolytic boron nitride crucibles, and boron oxide. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile phones, Internet of Things and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company operates in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, Europe, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

