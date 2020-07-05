HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Receives $148.53 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. Mizuho cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 903.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.97. 1,546,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,346. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.78. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.