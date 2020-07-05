HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) Short Interest Up 3,564.3% in June

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, an increase of 3,564.3% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 38,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,190. HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,318,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,650,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,098,000. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

