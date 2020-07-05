Harmony Price Tops $0.0049 (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. In the last week, Harmony has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $30.73 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Harmony

ONE is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

