Gulden (NLG) Hits Market Cap of $4.10 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $6,291.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00457907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003419 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 515,948,017 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

