Guider Price Tops $0.0001 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Guider has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Guider token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $31,116.01 and $28.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00044984 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.86 or 0.05111342 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00053029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

About Guider

GDR is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

