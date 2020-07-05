Grid+ (GRID) Achieves Market Cap of $2.34 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Grid+ has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Grid+ token can now be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $191.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $461.64 or 0.05109281 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00053334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ is a token. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

Grid+ Token Trading

