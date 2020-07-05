Graviocoin (GIO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $395.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $394,261.11 and approximately $395.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.01707525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00170570 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00108141 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,346,679,272 coins and its circulating supply is 1,144,884,272 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

