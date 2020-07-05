Graphcoin (GRPH) Hits Market Capitalization of $1,320.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00449416 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00027616 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010827 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005526 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002975 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

