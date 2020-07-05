GoNetwork Achieves Market Cap of $144,710.40 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $144,710.40 and $374,197.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoNetwork token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00032436 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,026.94 or 0.99927782 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001016 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001636 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00129020 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006722 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000370 BTC.

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

GoNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

