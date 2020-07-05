GoldMint Trading 27% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. GoldMint has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $513.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 27% higher against the dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00007167 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.34 or 0.01695706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00170409 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00051725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00108237 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

