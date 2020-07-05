GoldFund Price Reaches $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $5,687.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded up 435.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

