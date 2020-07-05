GNY (GNY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,314.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One GNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. GNY has a market cap of $9.43 million and $2,314.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GNY has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.26 or 0.01693591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00170405 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00051861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00108668 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.