GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Receives $26.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

GMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura increased their price target on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on GMS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of GMS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of GMS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of GMS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. 215,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. GMS has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $770.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.20 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

