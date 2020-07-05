GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0248 on Major Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $445,739.75 and $111.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,038.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.51 or 0.02494843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.98 or 0.02433695 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00457911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00707980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00062250 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00562471 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00015180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

