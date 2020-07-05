GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. 174,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.94.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

