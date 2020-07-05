Giant Price Reaches $0.0279 on Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 50.6% higher against the dollar. Giant has a market capitalization of $221,335.49 and $6,886.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.63, $50.68, $13.92 and $31.10.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00453459 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00027838 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011132 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00023975 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005546 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003002 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,924,262 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $7.59, $5.63, $31.10, $33.89, $24.71, $70.83, $11.91, $10.42, $18.98, $13.92 and $50.68. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.