Gexan Market Capitalization Hits $17,397.86 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, Gexan has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Gexan has a market capitalization of $17,397.86 and approximately $1,178.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gexan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gexan alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00738755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00032436 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.98 or 0.02324282 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017841 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00186245 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00155453 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,090.00 or 1.00619824 BTC.

About Gexan

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official website is gexan.io

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gexan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gexan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.