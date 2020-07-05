Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.29.

Get Geron alerts:

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $441.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.83.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Geron had a negative net margin of 16,449.23% and a negative return on equity of 52.95%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Geron by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Geron by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Geron during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Geron during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 101.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.