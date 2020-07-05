Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) versus Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Critical Review

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Replimune Group N/A -33.30% -27.00%

1.9% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.2% of Replimune Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Genetic Technologies and Replimune Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Replimune Group 0 1 6 0 2.86

Replimune Group has a consensus price target of $26.79, suggesting a potential upside of 20.87%. Given Replimune Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Replimune Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $20,000.00 1,026.66 -$4.60 million N/A N/A Replimune Group N/A N/A -$52.63 million ($1.54) -14.39

Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group.

Risk & Volatility

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Genetic Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. The company has a research and service agreement with The University of Melbourne for the development and enhancement of the BREVAGenplus breast cancer risk assessment test, as well as a strategic alliance with Blockchain Global Limited. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

