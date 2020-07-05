Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Up 981.1% in June

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, an increase of 981.1% from the June 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 1,001,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $8,260,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon T. Holmlund sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $37,258.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,064 shares in the company, valued at $37,258.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,059,278 shares of company stock worth $8,811,502.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,582,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $22,095,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $13,873,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 475,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,277,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. 38,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,273. Galera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

