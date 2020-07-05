FY2021 EPS Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Lowered by DA Davidson

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $875.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.77. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.71 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

