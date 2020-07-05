FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for SI-Bone in a research report issued on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

SIBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SI-Bone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SI-Bone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

SIBN stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. SI-Bone has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $457.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 51.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SI-Bone by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SI-Bone by 1,070.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 122,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SI-Bone by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SI-Bone by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in SI-Bone by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $52,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 30,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $547,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,547 shares of company stock worth $778,133 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

