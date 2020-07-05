FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.36) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.43). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.06) EPS.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 10,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $759,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,339.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,395 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.