FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Boosted by Piper Sandler

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Busey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.64.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $17.73 on Friday. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $964.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.14.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). First Busey had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $96.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.26 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Busey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in First Busey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Busey by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $91,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,658.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 4,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,871.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

