FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.14 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,376.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $168,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 356,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,569.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.