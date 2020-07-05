Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) vs. Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) and Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Freedom and Future Healthcare of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A Future Healthcare of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Future Healthcare of America has a consensus price target of $17.90, indicating a potential downside of 32.86%. Given Future Healthcare of America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Future Healthcare of America is more favorable than Freedom.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom and Future Healthcare of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom 22.70% 18.68% 6.23% Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Future Healthcare of America shares are held by institutional investors. 73.2% of Freedom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freedom and Future Healthcare of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom $74.29 million 14.90 $7.15 million N/A N/A Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Freedom has higher revenue and earnings than Future Healthcare of America.

Summary

Freedom beats Future Healthcare of America on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Future Healthcare of America Company Profile

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

