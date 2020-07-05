FUTURAX (FTXT) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Fatbtc and Mercatox. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $6,757.90 and $9,829.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00099210 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00324089 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011700 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000532 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016598 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011968 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

