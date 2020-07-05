FTX Token (FTT) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for $2.85 or 0.00031492 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $268.48 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00044984 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.86 or 0.05111342 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00053029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001586 BTC.

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

