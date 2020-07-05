Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

FRTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $12.24 on Friday. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $796.98 million, a P/E ratio of 244.80 and a beta of 2.61.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $330.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.00 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.23%. On average, analysts expect that Forterra will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Forterra by 33,684.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forterra by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 346,564 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 201,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Forterra by 1,614.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 177,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

