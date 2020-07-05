FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FLIR. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.57. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in FLIR Systems by 138.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

