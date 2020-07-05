Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce $410.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $434.10 million. Five Below posted sales of $417.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Five Below stock traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $103.50. 678,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,827. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $137.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.61.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $1,298,190.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $11,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 524,828 shares in the company, valued at $57,830,797.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,712 shares of company stock worth $16,344,806 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,758,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2,381.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 85.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 23.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Five Below by 88.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.