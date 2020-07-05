First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MYFW. Hovde Group began coverage on First Western Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Western Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of MYFW opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $112.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.81.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Western Financial by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in First Western Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

