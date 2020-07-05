First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSFG stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.68. 1,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.86.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.21). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSFG shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

