First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position Increased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 273.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FRC. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.12.

NYSE:FRC opened at $104.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average of $105.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

