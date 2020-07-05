Fetch.ai 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.57 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 9% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $21.47 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges including MXC, BitAsset, Hotbit and Coinall.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045125 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.12 or 0.05145155 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018035 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00053310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002387 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 737,241,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, IDEX, BitAsset, Hotbit, HitBTC, Coinall, BitMax, MXC, Bittrex, Binance, WazirX, Korbit, BiKi, Bitrabbit, KuCoin, Dcoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

