FedEx Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for FedEx in a report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FedEx’s FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.68. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after acquiring an additional 645,024 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in FedEx by 47.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,883 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in FedEx by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $403,607,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,696 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

