Feathercoin (FTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,026.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $2.08 million and $8,026.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001107 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018446 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 283,408,040 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars.

