Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $44.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,267.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after buying an additional 500,411 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,849,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,243,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

