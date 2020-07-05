FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.53.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.70. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

