FantasyGold 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. FantasyGold has a market cap of $35,191.69 and $8.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.04 or 0.01693683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00170359 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00051853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00108730 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

