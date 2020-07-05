FansTime Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $1.59 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinMex, FCoin and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.01695855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00170329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00051838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00108345 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bit-Z, CoinMex, FCoin, Gate.io and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

